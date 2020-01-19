Govt asked to handle flour shortage in KP

NOWSHERA: The Atta Dealers Association here on Saturday asked the government to take corrective steps to handle the shortage of the wheat flour and avoid a serious crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Speaking at a press conference at the Nowshera Press Club, Atta Dealers Association Nowshera President Akram Shah, Majeedullah and others said that they had warned the government about the shortage of the wheat flour but no steps were taken.