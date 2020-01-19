MNA distributes cheques among people from minorities

BARA: Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi has said that the government should provide all facilities to the minorities in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony of compensation cheques distribution among the minorities in Bara tehsil, he said: “It is our duty to provide all facilities to the minorities who were also affected by militancy like others in Khyber district.” He maintained that the tribal people were involved in disputes, which need to be resolved as per tribal customs and traditions. “The government should give free hand to the parliamentarians and local tribal elders to resolve their internal disputes,” he added. He said that tribal people had been facing land disputes with Peshawar district residents on the Frontier Road and Achini Bala area.

“Several villages including Sheikhan, Mashokhel, Achini and others have occupied our lands when the tribal people were displaced during the times of militancy,” MNA said. Later, he distributed 53 cheques among people from the minorities.