CM directs authorities to improve electricity infrastructure

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed quarters concerned to improve electricity supply infrastructure, upgrade Pesco system, and eliminate power theft across the province, including the merged districts.

He was speaking at the progress review meeting on the performance of Pesco and Tesco at Chief Minister’s House here, says a handout. PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Federal Minister for Energy and Power Umar Ayub Khan, provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, adviser to CM on energy and power Himayatullah Khan and officials of departments concerned were also present on the occasion. The chief minister directed the Pesco officials to work with MNAs and MPAs concerned to resolve the power issues in their respective constituencies on priority basis. He stated that electricity infrastructure of Peshawar circle would be upgraded at first.