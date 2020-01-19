Absorption of Levies, Khassadars into KP Police to be completed soon: IGP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police chief Sanaullah Abbasi has said that his top priority is absorption of Levies and Khassadar personnel into the KP Police and keeping law-enforcement machinery on its toes in the newly merged districts. The new police chief, who assumed charge recently, was sure that the process of absorbing all the Levies and Khassadar personnel would be completed soon.

The previous police chiefs faced resistance as they endeavoured to introduce a police system in the tribal areas similar to the one in settled districts. “The Levies and Khassadars are to be inducted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in two phases. In the first phase, the cases of those who have no issue would be settled and they would be simply absorbed into KP Police,” Sanaullah Abbasi told The News. He added that the cases of the rest of the officials would be decided in the second phase.

The Central Police Office has recently sent letters to the Home Department, suggesting dividing the process of absorption of Levies and Khassadars, who number around 29,000, in two phases, a source told The News. The letter sent by the AIG Establishment Zaib Ullah Khan in mid-December, in reply to shortcomings pointed out in the process, proposed first absorbing those Levies and Khassadars personnel who have been cleared in the first phase.

“The next stage is building infrastructure for the force in the newly merged districts.