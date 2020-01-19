close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

Mohmand Dam Landowners seek early payment of amount

National

Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

GHALLANAI: The tribal elders on Saturday asked the government to pay compensation to the affectees of the Mohmand Dam.

The people of Essakhel, Burhankhel and Utmankhel led by Member Provincial Assembly Nisar Mohmand staged protest in Spery Mulaguri. The elders including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Naveed Khan, general secretary Qari Rahim Shah, Mushtaq Khan, Malik Etebar Gul, Arif Khan, Farhad Ali were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, they said that the boundary of the Mohmand district be acknowledged according to the letter circulated in 1951 stating that the Mohmand tribe had been living in the area for the last 700 years.

They said that the people of Mian tribe had occupied their properties without any documentary proof, adding, they could not tolerate their illegal occupation. They said that they had provided land at cheaper rates for the construction of the Mohmand Dam with a hope of getting job opportunities for their young ones.

