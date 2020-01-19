Pakistan must link its support to US-Taliban talks with withdrawal of FATF

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman and PPP senior leader Senator Rehman Malik has advised the government to consider to link Pakistan’s support in the US-Taliban dialogue with the withdrawal of the FATF case by the USA against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has been playing a key role in US-Taliban talks selflessly and still the USA is pursuing its complaint against Pakistan creating lot of implications for it. Hence Pakistan being suffered of war of terror must make the support conditional and request the USA to withdraw the case against Pakistan in FATF,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

He said that there should be this courtesy from the USA to Pakistan to finish the FATF case as it is unnecessary, highly discriminatory and looks to be specifically targeted action against Pakistan.

Senator Rehman Malik said that Pakistan has been suffering from day one after committing the blunder of plunging into the Afghan-USSR war to support the US and after 9/11, once again we opted to be part of US motivated war on terror.

He said that historically speaking, Pakistan has suffered heavily both in terms of loss of human lives and financial crunch because of USA opted war on terror. “The war against USSR-Afghan actually gave birth to Jihadis against whom after 9/11 till the day war on terror is fought,” he said.

Senator Rehman Malik said that unfortunately today Pakistan is being penalised because of those Jihadis who were actually brought in by the USA andsubsequently used by US in the Afghan-USSR war who were trained and financed by CIA.

He said that the sufferings of Pakistan as per public record are because of our participation and backing of the US logistics in the war. Senator Malik urged that the US must withdraw the case against Pakistan in FATF to show curtesy to the people of Pakistan and to improve the already deteriorated economy instead of making Indian Narendra Modi happy by keeping Pakistan under pressure in FATF.