Fri Jan 24, 2020
Rana Ghulam Qadir
January 19, 2020

Secretary body recommendations: Uniform salary package for federal employees sought

Rana Ghulam Qadir
January 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Secretaries Committee — the biggest forum of bureaucracy — has recommended removal of anomalies in the salary and perks and privileges packages and introduction of a uniform and equitable package for all federal employees.

The recommendations were presented during a meeting on January 9.

The meeting decided that a summary should be dispatched to the Finance Division requesting allowance to remove difference in the salaries and facilities of employees of federal and provincial secretariats.

The meeting was told that the salary issue was first time came under consideration during the meeting of Secretaries Committee on August 22, 2019.

