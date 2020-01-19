Release of vehicle, provision of footages; Court reserves verdict on Sana’s plea

LAHORE: Anti-narcotics Court Judge Shakir Hussain on Saturday reserved his verdict on an application moved by PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah for the release of his vehicle and provision of footages allegedly possessed by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) as evidence.

The ANF has accused Sanaullah of trafficking 15 kilograms of heroin.

The court reserved the verdict as the judge said he has no stenographer and will write the judgment when his stenographer arrives. As the hearing commenced on Saturday, Sana’s counsel argued that the ANF yet has not submitted complete Challan before the court. He argued that after the arrest of his client, the DG ANF and Shahryar Afridi in a press conference alleged that his client has links with international drug cartels and the ANF has footage of his client trafficking drugs. However, the Challan has not been submitted before the court as per regulations.

On the other end, the ANF prosecutor argued that Sana’s legal team is using delaying tactics. He said the prosecution is not bound to make media statements as part of the Challan. The prosecutor requested the court to hear the case on a daily basis.

The judge replied how he could hear the case on a daily basis. He said he has to adjourn cases daily as he has no stenographer and travels in a shabby car. “All these works are to be done by the ministry of law and justice and you are seeking hearing on a daily basis,” the judge said.

The judge reserved the verdict, saying that both sides have completed arguments on the subject and the decision will be written when his stenographer arrives.

After attending the court proceedings, Sanaullah talked to the media and said Afridi should come to the court and justify his allegations. He claimed that 2020 is the last year of the government. He said inflation has made public life miserable. “It is clear now that I was subjected to political victimization. I will request the court to summon the DG ANF and the minister,” he said.