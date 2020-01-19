close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
January 19, 2020

Flour hoarding, sale at inflated rates

Top Story

NR
News Report
January 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday took notice of the recent surge in wheat prices, instructing all four provincial chief secretaries to initiate a “grand operation” against those hoarding up flour and selling it at a premium.

The PM ordered the provincial governments, chief commissioners and deputy commissioners to take a stern action against the culprits and arrest persons hoarding flour or selling it at expensive rates, and seal their warehouses, the media reports.

The district administration and DCs have been ordered to conduct operations and submit reports within 24 hours. It was also made clear to authorities that wherever flour was hoarded, sold at exorbitant rates or found short in supply, the relevant authorities will be held responsible.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story