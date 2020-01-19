close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
January 19, 2020

Foggy weather to continue in Lahore

National

A
APP
January 19, 2020

LAHORE: Fog is likely to prevail in the provincial capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Fog is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan and

Bahawalpur divisions during night and morning hours.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, the Met department said.

Rain/light snowfall is expected in Murree and its surrounding areas during the period.

As per the synoptic situation, the continental air is prevailing over most upper parts of the country. On Saturday, minimum temperature in the city was recorded six degree Celsius.

