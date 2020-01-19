close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

Five hurt in Takhtbhai gas explosion

TAKHTBHAI: Five members of a family sustained injuries in a gas leak explosion here on Saturday, hospital sources said.

They said that an explosion took place at the house of Sultan Khan due to leakage and accumulation of gas in the room. Five members identified as Sultan (72), his wife, wife of Zarin Jan, wife of Aslam and four-year-old Abdullah were injured.

After the incident, the locals and the 1122 Rescue ambulance rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

