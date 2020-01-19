close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

Four injured in Lahore accident

Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

LAHORE: Four people were injured in a collision between an ambulance and a van in the Manga Mandi area on Saturday.

Rescuers removed the injured people identified as Aajid, 30, Alamghir, Rasheeda Bibi, 90 and Talab Bibi, 45, to a local hospital.

The condition of one of the victims was stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, several people suffered minor injuries in a pileup of 10 vehicles due to dense fog near Ravi Tool Plaza. Babu Sabu Motorway was closed after the accident. A massive traffic jam was observed at Shahdara after the incident.

