Four injured in Lahore accident

LAHORE: Four people were injured in a collision between an ambulance and a van in the Manga Mandi area on Saturday.
Rescuers removed the injured people identified as Aajid, 30, Alamghir, Rasheeda Bibi, 90 and Talab Bibi, 45, to a local hospital.
The condition of one of the victims was stated to be critical.
Meanwhile, several people suffered minor injuries in a pileup of 10 vehicles due to dense fog near Ravi Tool Plaza. Babu Sabu Motorway was closed after the accident. A massive traffic jam was observed at Shahdara after the incident.
