Dolphin cops shot at, wound shopkeeper

LAHORE: Dolphin officials shot at and wounded a shopkeeper in the Islampura area on Saturday.

The injured shopkeeper identified as Abdul Hameed was admitted to a local hospital. Two robbers came to the paan (betel leaf) shop of Abdul Hameed and started looting the customers besides holding the shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint. The shopkeeper offered resistance, upon which, the robbers managed to escape, leaving their weapons and a bike on the spot. However, the shopkeeper started firing into the air and pointed the gun at the Dolphin officials who in self-defence wounded him after several warnings.

It is learnt that one of the two robbers was shot at and wounded on their way back by a security guard. Police teams were checking the government and private hospitals and clinics to nab the injured robber.