close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

Dolphin cops shot at, wound shopkeeper

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

LAHORE: Dolphin officials shot at and wounded a shopkeeper in the Islampura area on Saturday.

The injured shopkeeper identified as Abdul Hameed was admitted to a local hospital. Two robbers came to the paan (betel leaf) shop of Abdul Hameed and started looting the customers besides holding the shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint. The shopkeeper offered resistance, upon which, the robbers managed to escape, leaving their weapons and a bike on the spot. However, the shopkeeper started firing into the air and pointed the gun at the Dolphin officials who in self-defence wounded him after several warnings.

It is learnt that one of the two robbers was shot at and wounded on their way back by a security guard. Police teams were checking the government and private hospitals and clinics to nab the injured robber.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan