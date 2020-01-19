Govt to monitor flour supply

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to firmly monitor the supply of flour from the mills.

This was decided in a meeting held here on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Provincial Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry to review the prices of flour and demand and supply of wheat. Food Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood, Food Director Wajid Ali Shah and other officers concerned were also present.

The provincial minister said that unilateral increase in flour prices would not be allowed. The complaints being lodged from various districts against the overcharging of flour and its unavailability will be addressed. He said that honest and hard working officers and officials of Food Department will be encouraged. He directed the officers to firmly observe the availability of flour from the mills. Samiullah Chaudhry said 20kg flour bag was available at subsidized rate Rs790 and 10kg flour bag at Rs395 in different districts of Punjab. The provincial minister said that there was a need to strictly monitor the check posts at the exit points of the province.