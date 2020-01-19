close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

Man shot dead

Lahore

January 19, 2020

LAHORE : A 30-year-old man was shot dead by his opponents in front of his house at Qureshi Muhalla, Mozang, on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Alyas alias Alaichi. The alleged killer, Atif, son of Haneefa Paiwala, along with his five accomplices approached the victim and shot at and wounded him. He was removed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The accused, Atif, had nursed grudge against the victim who had allegedly fired shots at his shop on January 3, 2020. Police removed the body to morgue and registered a murder case on the complaint of victim’s brother M Shahbaz.

