Mosques on govt land to be razed if BJP wins in Delhi, says party MP

NEW DELHI: Hardline Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Saturday said the government land in the city encroached by religious structures will be freed if the BJP comes to power in Delhi. The West Delhi MP had earlier this week said mosques constructed on encroached government land here are certain to be demolished, the foreign media reported.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and results for the 70 Assembly seats declared on February 11.

"The government land on which religious places are constructed will be vacated after BJP forms government in Delhi. Complaints have come regarding more than 54 mosques and madrassas on government land in Delhi. The list has already been given to the Lt governor," Verma tweeted in Hindi.

On Monday, he had said if anyone complains to him about encroachment of government land in Delhi by any temple or gurudwara, he will take up the matter with authorities.

"But no temple or gurudwara are found on government land, only mosques are found on government land," he had said at a press conference.

In June last year, Verma had written to Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking action against mosques and graveyards allegedly constructed on government land.

He had also furnished a list of 50 such encroachments to the LG for action.

Taking note of Verma's claim, the Delhi Minorities Commission formed a fact-finding committee that termed his claim "false" after probing records of 68 mosques, graveyards, madrassas and Imambargahs in the city.