close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 19, 2020

Jang Group played key role in implementing RTI Act: chief commissioner

Top Story

 
January 19, 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission has appointed the presidents and secretaries of district bar associations in the province as Right to Information envoys.

Chief Commissioner Mahboob Qadir Shah has said the heads of administrative departments cause hurdles to RTI. He urged lawyers to help the commission. During an awareness campaign in Bahawalpur Division on RTI, the commissioner said the Jang Group played a central role in implementing the RTI Act and making the Punjab Information Commission effective. He said that due to lack of resources, it was not possible to make people aware of the Act. He thanked Jang Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rahman as the Jang Group kept lofty journalistic values in view to make the government answerable to the public and make the Act effective. Bahawalpur Division on RTI, the commissioner said the Jang Group played a central role in implementing the RTI Act and making the Punjab Information Commission effective. He said that due to lack of resources, it was not possible to make people aware of the Act. He thanked Jang Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rahman as the Jang Group kept lofty journalistic values in view to make the government answerable to the public and make the Act effective.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story