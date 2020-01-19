Yasin Akhtar Cricket final on 30th

LAHORE: The final of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament between Township Whites and Albilal Club will be played on January 30 at the LCCA Ground.

The T20 match will start at 1030 am while prize distribution ceremony will be held on 3:30pm. Albilal Club has reached into final 2nd time while Township Whites has reached into final 1st time.