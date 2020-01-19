close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

Yasin Akhtar Cricket final on 30th

Sports

LAHORE: The final of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament between Township Whites and Albilal Club will be played on January 30 at the LCCA Ground.

The T20 match will start at 1030 am while prize distribution ceremony will be held on 3:30pm. Albilal Club has reached into final 2nd time while Township Whites has reached into final 1st time.

