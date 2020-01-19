close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
January 19, 2020

Lahore cricket organiser Manzoor Mani dies

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

LAHORE: A leading and well-known cricket organiser of Lahore Manzoor Ahmed Mani died here on Saturday.

He was president of New Prince Cricket Club. Mani was a close ally of former Pakistan Test cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz.

He was one of the vocal voices who had always spoken against the wrong polices of cricket authorities and kept cricketers promotion paramount. Mani’s namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Nehru Park Ground Sant Nagar on Sunday(January 19) after Zuhr prayers.

