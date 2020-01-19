Stars defy decades to stay at top

PARIS: Roger Federer and Serena and Venus Williams will star at the Australian Open from Monday as their trophy-laden careers enter their fourth decades.

AFP Sport takes a look at nine other sports stars who are still going strong in 2020 -- with some even entering a fifth decade. Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 53 next month, renewed his contract with Yokohama FC this week to extend his record as the world’s oldest professional footballer. “King Kazu” will kick off his 35th career season this year.

Miura, who has played for Yokohama FC since 2005, has said he won’t hang up his boots until he turns 60.

In 2017, Miura surpassed football’s previous professional longevity record and became the oldest player to score a competitive goal in a professional match. Both records were previously held by English legend Stanley Matthews.

Miura left Japan for Brazil in 1982 and signed a contract with Santos FC in 1986 to make his professional debut. He made his Japan debut in 1990 and scored 55 goals in 89 games for the national side. 62 years old and still going strong on the PGA seniors tour, Germany’s Langer was Masters champion in 1985 and 1993. He was also runner-up at the British Open in 1981 and 1984.

He has since captured 40 titles on the senior tour, winning twice in 2019, including the British Senior Open.

Langer was joint-leader after the first round of the senior season-opening event in Hawaii on Thursday.

British golfer Davies turned pro in 1985 and has captured four majors as well as titles in four different decades, taking her career total to 87. Davies, a former world number one, is also a five-time Solheim Cup winner. On the seniors tour, Davies is an LPGA Championship winner and US Open champion. She will start her fifth decade on tour at the Victoria Open in February. Veteran Italian goalkeeper Buffon, 41, made his debut for Parma in 1995 before moving to Juventus where he spent 17 years.