Bess strikes as England retain control of SA Test

PORT ELIZABETH Ben Stokes might have scored a century and might have picked a wicket as well, but the third session of Day 3 in the ongoing Port Elizabeth Test is not one that he would want to remember.

Thrice, he dropped Quinton de Kock - on 30, on 56 and on 63 - to help the southpaw revive South Africa's response at St George's Park, as the hosts picked 95 runs in the final session of play for the loss of a solitary wicket. It might have been another day that belonged to England as they left the hosts reeling at 208 for 6 at the back of Dom Bess's maiden fifer but de Kock's unbeaten half-century coupled with more than a session of play lost due to rain, has slightly dented their chances of going for a win, which was heavily on cards at Lunch time after they had lost the three crucial wickets of Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen - all falling to Bess, who has bowled 31 of 82 overs so far.

However, de Kock revived South Africa's hopes with two handy partnerships in the company of Anrich Nortje and Vernon Philander, both of whom played the second fiddle in the respective alliances. Nortje, in specific, showed fine application to subdue England's attacking ploys, having come in to bat as a nightwathman on Friday evening, and kept them at bay for 136 balls. Even as he managed to score only 18 runs, he remained unbeaten for more than 45 overs even as the rest of the top order crumbled. He eventually fell in the post Tea session, poking at a Stokes delivery outside stumps and offering Joe Root a catch at slips. It was the only wicket not bagged by Bess in South Africa's innings

De Kock, however, after having started off with some attacking strokes, turned defensive, and in a period of 10 overs soon after Tea, South Africa picked up only 12 runs. However, he kept shifting gears as his innings progressed - sometimes on the aggressive, some times on the defensive. Even Vernon Philander, who had started out by hitting four boundaries off his first 11 deliveries, shut shop in the last half an hour of play. However, de Kock and Philander combined to put on an unbeaten 54-run stand - South Africa's first half-century partnership of the match, to take them only 92 runs shy of avoiding the follow on.

Score Board

England first innings: 499-9 dec

South Africa first innings (overnight 60-2):

D. Elgar c Pope b Bess 35

P. Malan c and b Bess 18

Z. Hamza c Pope b Bess 10

A. Nortje c Root b Stokes 18

F. du Plessis c Pope b Bess 8

H. van der Dussen b Bess 24

Q. de Kock not out 63

V. Philander not out 27

Extras: (b4, w1) 5

Total: (6 wkts, 82 overs) 208

Fall: 1-50 (Malan), 2-60 (Hamza), 3-63 (Elgar), 4-71 (Du Plessis), 5-109 (Van der Dussen), 6-154 (Nortje)

Bowling: Broad 11-4-30-0, Curran 9-1-31-0, Bess 31-12-51-5, Wood 11-4-31-0 (1w), Denly 4-1-10-0, Root 11-4-25-0, Stokes 5-1-26-1

Toss: England Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Rod Tucker (both AUS)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).