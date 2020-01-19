close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
AFP
January 19, 2020

Honduras waiting for Israeli reciprocity for embassy move

World

AFP
January 19, 2020

TEGUCIGALPA: Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Friday that his government would transfer its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem once Israel opens an embassy in Tegucigalpa.

Right-wing leader Hernandez announced the embassy move in August and a month later opened a commercial office in Jerusalem as an extension to Honduras´ Tel Aviv-based embassy. Moving an embassy to Jerusalem is highly contentious. Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, while Palestinians view east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. “We´re just waiting for the State of Israel, reciprocally as is appropriate diplomatically, to open its office in Tegucigalpa and we´ll be transferring our embassy to Jerusalem,” said Hernandez.

