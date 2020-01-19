India’s bowling miser dies at 86

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: India’s most economical bowler Bapu Nadkarni, who also held England at bay as a batsman in a landmark Test series, has died at the age of 86.
“Indian cricket has lost a real champion,” said batting legend Sunil Gavaskar after learning of Nadkarni’s death in Mumbai.
The all-rounder conceded just 2,559 runs from 9,165 balls bowled with his left-arm spin in 41 Tests for India between 1955 and 1968. He was also a team manager for India and chief selector for a while.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hailed Nadkarni’s “miserly” Test record in its tribute. It highlighted a landmark home series against England in 1964.
“I grew up hearing about the record of him bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Rest in Peace Sir,” India’s batting hero Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.
MUMBAI: India’s most economical bowler Bapu Nadkarni, who also held England at bay as a batsman in a landmark Test series, has died at the age of 86.
“Indian cricket has lost a real champion,” said batting legend Sunil Gavaskar after learning of Nadkarni’s death in Mumbai.
The all-rounder conceded just 2,559 runs from 9,165 balls bowled with his left-arm spin in 41 Tests for India between 1955 and 1968. He was also a team manager for India and chief selector for a while.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hailed Nadkarni’s “miserly” Test record in its tribute. It highlighted a landmark home series against England in 1964.
“I grew up hearing about the record of him bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Rest in Peace Sir,” India’s batting hero Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.