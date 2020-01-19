Caroline to retire after Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Caroline Woz­niacki said Saturday that she has no regrets and it is “the right time” to walk away from tennis with the former number one set to retire after the Australian Open.

But the Dane, whose only Grand Slam triumph came in Melbourne in 2018, admitted that she will be “a bit emotional” when the moment finally comes over the next fortnight.

Wozniacki announced in December that she would retire from tennis to focus on other things, including starting a family with husband and former National Basketball Association star David Lee.

“There’s been a lot of thoughts. It’s (retirement) been something I’ve been thinking about for a long time, for a while,” the 29-year-old, now ranked 35 in the world, told media in Melbourne. “I just looked at my life, at my career, everything else, and I just had a look inside of myself and it felt right. It felt like the right time for many reasons.”

Wozniacki was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018 but says that has nothing to do with her decision to quit after the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.