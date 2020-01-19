Aqeel to face Muzammil in final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan survived a first-set hiccup to beat Mohammad Abid in three sets to reach the men’s singles final in the 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the PTF Complex on Saturday.

Aqeel was beaten fair and square in the first set before he bounced back to win the semi-final 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The Pakistan No 1, who is gearing up for this March’s Davis Cup tie against Slovenia, took a little time to settle down. Once he got into his groove, Aqeel overcame his opponent courtesy of his decades of experience.

“Abid started the match well and played an attacking game at the outset. Once I started playing to my potential, I succeeded in winning the next two sets,” Aqeel said.

Aqeel will face a tough opponent in Muzammil Murtaza in the final on Sunday (today). Muzammil ended Mohammad Shoaib’s impressive run with a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the other semi-final. Muzammil recently defeated Aqeel in the final of the Benazir Bhutto Tennis Tournament.

The country’s top female player Mahin Aftab landed the women’s singles title after beating Sarah Mahboob Khan 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Other results: Men’s doubles semi-finals: Mohammad Abid & Waqas Malik bt Mudassir Murtaza & M Shoaib 6-3, 3-6, 10-6; Aqeel Khan & Muzammil Murtaza bt Ahmed Chaudhary & Barkatullah 6-2, 6-4.

Boys’ U18 singles semi-finals: Mohammad Shoaib bt Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-1; Subhan Salik bt Hashish Kumar 6-4, 7-6(2).

Boys’ U14 singles semi-finals: Bilal Asim bt Yahya Musa Luni 4-0, 4-1; Haider Ali Rizwan bt Shahsawar Khan 2-4, 5-3, 4-1.

Boys’ U14 doubles semi-finals: Mohammad Huzaifa & Hamid Israr bt Shahsawar & Yahya Musa 5-3, 4-2; Ahmed Bail & Bilal Asim bt Haider Ali Rizwan & Husnain Ali Rizwan 5-3, 4-2.

Boys/girls’ U12 semi-finals: Hamza Roman bt Ehtisham Hamayun 4-2, 4-1; Husnain Ali Rizwan bt Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-0, 4-1.

Boys/girls’ U10 semi-finals: M Hassan Usman bt Hammad Shah 4-1, 4-2; Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Razik Sultan 4-1, 4-1.

Seniors’ semi-finals: Rashid Malik (ZTBL) & Hameedul Haq bt Mubarak Shah & Col Altif 6-2, 6-1; Israr Gul & Irfanullah bt Salman Haider & Altaf Hussain 6-2, 6-1.