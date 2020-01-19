Prof Ejaz Farooqi tournament begins today

KARACHI: The opening match of the All-Karachi Prof Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi Invitation Cricket Tournament will be played on Sunday (today) here at the TMC Ground. Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

There will be 80 clubs of the city participating in the tournament, being held under the patronage of Rising Star Cricket Club. A total of 79 matches on knockout basis will be played in the tournament. The first match will be played between Montgomery Gymkhana and Taj Sports.