close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

Prof Ejaz Farooqi tournament begins today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

KARACHI: The opening match of the All-Karachi Prof Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi Invitation Cricket Tournament will be played on Sunday (today) here at the TMC Ground. Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

There will be 80 clubs of the city participating in the tournament, being held under the patronage of Rising Star Cricket Club. A total of 79 matches on knockout basis will be played in the tournament. The first match will be played between Montgomery Gymkhana and Taj Sports.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports