Olympic medallist Kuchar leads in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Olympic medallist Matt Kuchar fired a nine-under-par 62 to take the lead after the third round of the Singapore Open on Saturday, while fellow Rio winner Justin Rose was not far behind.

The three men’s golf medallists from the 2016 Rio Olympics are playing in the tournament and their performances could give clues about their form ahead of the Tokyo Games starting in July.

Bronze medallist Kuchar of the United States has looked the strongest of the trio, and an impressive round Saturday gave him a three-shot lead heading into the event’s final day.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner fired four birdies in his front-nine, followed by another five in his inward-nine for a three-day total of 17-under-par 196.

Rio gold medallist Rose from England, ranked ninth in the world, did not seem to playing at his best but birdies on the 17th and 18th helped him to a 68 to draw within six shots of Kuchar.

There was disappointment for Olympic silver winner Henrik Stenson, however, who only managed a three-over-par 74 and slipped down the leaderboard to joint 46th.