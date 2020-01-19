Raja, Vivek share lead in Faldo series Pakistan

KARACHI: Rawalpindi’s Ralfe’e Raja on Saturday played the best round of the tournament – an impressive 71 – to catapult himself back in contention to win Faldo Series Pakistan title here at the Defence Authority Golf and Country Club.

Raja, who had a disappointing second round 80 on Friday, was in top gear in the third round carding one-under-par to share the top spot on the leader-board with DHA’s Vivek Anand.

Raja and Vivek are leading the boys under-21 category going in the fourth and final round of the tournament being organised by the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) as trials for Faldo Series Asia Grand Finals in Vietnam in Match 2020.

Vivek also played a steady round of 74 and now has a three-day aggregate of 223. Raja has a similar aggregate (223). They are followed by Lahore’s Numan Ilyas who had a disappointing round of 82 for an aggregate of 229.

In the boys under-18 category, Lahore’s Damil Ataullah (230) was leading by two shots despite shooting 79 in the third round. DHA’s Taimur Ali Khan (232) carded an impressive 75 to give himself hope ahead of Sunday’s final round. In the third place were trio of Hamza Zahid Khan, Waleed Ali Khan and Ahmed Shan (233).

In the boys under-16 category Omar Khalid (233) had a slim one-shot lead after an unimpressive round of 80. He began the day with a four shot lead. Yashal Shah (234) was in second place after shooting 77. In the third place was Danyal Khan (243).

In the girls under-21 category title favourite Aanya Farooq increased her lead to 30 with a round of 75. Aamna Amjad, the other participant in the event, carded 86.

In the girls under-16 category Daniah Syed carded 76 to share the lead with national champion Humna Amjad (77). Both of them are now on 232 and are expected to be involved in a close fight for the title on Sunday.

The Pakistan leg of the Faldo Series will serve as national trials for the Faldo Series Asia Grand Finals to be held at the Laguna Lang Co Golf Club in Danang, Vietnam from March 4-6.