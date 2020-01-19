Zimbabwe ‘have to enjoy’ first home Test since 2017

HARARE: Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva says that Zimbabwe “have to enjoy” their first home Test since 2017 as the African nation return to five-day action against Sri Lanka after their recent suspension by the International Cricket Council.

The two-Test tour was only announced by the Sri Lankan cricket board earlier this week, with the first match to start in Harare on Sunday (today).

Zimbabwe were readmitted as an ICC member last October following a three-month suspension.

The Sri Lanka games will be their first Tests since a 1-1 series draw in Bangladesh in November 2018.

“It’s always tough, going for that long between playing Tests, because you always want to play as often and as regularly as possible,” Chakabva told cricbuzz.com.

“But unfortunately we haven’t had that privilege really, so we just have to accept what is there and as tough as it is, when the next one comes you always have to enjoy it.

“I think for any youngster who’s starting off and aspiring they definitely want to be involved (in Tests) at some point in their career.”

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (capt), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wkt), Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal