Olympic hopeful Shah to feature at Paris Grand Slam

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Olympian judoka Shah Hussain will feature at Paris Grand Slam 2020 early next month. The event will be held in Paris from February 8-9.

“This will be his first target this year. The next few months are very important for Shah as he is struggling to qualify directly for Tokyo Olympics,” a senior official of the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

“Besides featuring in France’s Grand Slam, Shah will also take part in the Grand Slam to be held in Germany from February 21-23,” the official said.

“We also wanted him to feature in the European Open to be held in Austria on February 15-16 but he is reluctant,” he said.

Shah’s Olympics fate has almost been decided as he is top Asian seed and has achieved continental quota but he is trying to make it directly to the Olympics which will be held in Shah’s hometown of Tokyo.

The official said that in April, Mongolia will also host the Asian Championship and if Shah is able to claim a medal there it will really help him boost his ranking.

“There is a medal chance for him in the continental event. Shah had also claimed bronze twice in the continental event in 2013 in Bangkok and 2014 in Kuwait,” he said.

Shah’s Olympic ranking is 42. The PJF also plans to field him in two more Grand Slams to be held in Russia and Turkey before May which is the last month of Olympics qualifying events.

He last time too had qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics on continental quota. This time he has a great chance to make it directly.

Shah is currently training in Tokyo. His father Hussain Shah told ‘The News’ on Saturday from Japan that Shah is improving fast.

“He is improving fast and is a different fighter now,” Hussain said.

Meanwhile, PJF also plans to field Japan-based fighter Amina Toyoda in the France Grand Slam, Germany Grand Slam and European Open to be held in Slovakia, all next month.

Amina, who hardly finished with a bronze in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year, wants to make it to the Olympics.

“If Shah qualifies directly for Olympics and if Amina performs exceptionally well then we will see whether she stands with any chance on continental quota,” the official said.

However, he was quick to add that Amina had been training hard and wanted to spring surprise.

Pakistani athletes in various disciplines are aiming to book Olympics seats. So far, five players have qualified, while besides Shah karateka Saadi Abbas and taekwondo fighter Haroon Khan are in line.

Pakistan has already missed the hockey seat for second successive time.