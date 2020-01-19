Removal of settlements from govt land planned after end of 30-year lease

The Anti-Encroachment Cell has initiated planning for vacating lands that were granted 30-years lease for agricultural, poultry and dairy farming purposes for not utilising the lands and over the expiry of the lease.

The move comes after the provincial land utilisation department brought the attention of all deputy commissioners to the matter on January 8, apprising them of the allottees whose 30-years lease of government lands had been invalidated.

In a letter issued to the authorities concerned, the provincial department said the lease period granted to the allottees had already expired.

With the approval of the chief minister of Sindh, any intimation letters that were issued to the old lessees that assured their request would be considered after the ban was lifted by the Supreme Court had been cancelled.

Furthermore, all deputy commissioners were directed to take further action against the illegal encroachments immediately.

Some allottees that obtained government lands on a 30-year lease for poultry, cattle, dairy, farming and other purposes were not utilising the lands for those purposes.

The provincial government has directed immediate removal of such illegal settlements and ordered that strict legal action should be taken against such allottees.

According to sources, thousands of acres of government land will be cleared in all the districts of Karachi in this anti-encroachment drive.

In this regard, all deputy commissioners and anti-encroachment cells have started planning an anti-encroachment operation.