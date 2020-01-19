close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
Govt urged to facilitate business community

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Build Pakistan Movement Chairman Muazzam Butt urged the government to facilitate the business community. Speaking at a gathering at Sabzi Mandi, he said the high-ups of the police, Federal Investigation Agency and Revenue Department had been taken on board to check illegal trading activities.

He said the provincial exchequer was suffering revenue loss due to lack of implementation of laws on fruit and vegetables being transported from Afghanistan.

