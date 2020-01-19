JI activists protest power loadshedding in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) activists on Saturday staged demonstration against prolonged electricity loadshedding in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber tribal district.

Holding party flags and banners, hundreds of JI supporters gathered at Landikotal bazaar and chanted slogans against the Wapda authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Landikotal amir Haji Hassan Shinwari, Murad Hussain and others said the government had failed to deliver and resolve basic issues of citizens. "We shall not compromise on the legal and constitutional rights of tribal people,” Hassan said.

He threatened that if Wapda did not stop load-shedding, they would be compelled to start sit-in at Landikotal.

The JI leaders asked other political parties’ leaders and workers to come forward and launch a joint movement for legal and constitutional rights of tribal people.

He said that several public forums were being arranged by administration officials in Khyber district, but they did not solve a single problem so far.

He said the PTI government was not sincere in serving the people but their leaders were blaming the past rulers for all the problems. He said thousands of residents have been deprived of their jobs and businesses over the last one year.