Man shot dead

LANDIKOTAL: Unidentified motocyclists shot dead a man in Charwazgai Chowk here on Saturday. The sources said that Masal Khan, a resident of Charsadda, was on his way when two two persons riding a motorcycle opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The Khassadars rushed to the spot but the assailants managed to flee. A police officer said that the deceased was running tailering shop in Landikotal bazaar.