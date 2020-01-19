close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
January 19, 2020

Two gunned down in NW

Peshawar

January 19, 2020

MIRANSHAH: Two persons were gunned down in Dattakhel subdivision of North Waziristan tribal district, police said on Saturday. They said that Malik Zakaullah and Malik Wali Khan were on their way homes in Muhammadkhel village when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them, killing them on the spot. The police launched investigation after registering the case.

