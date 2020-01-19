Latest News
January 19, 2020
Home
Today's Paper
Sports
Sports
January 19, 2020
Listen
Latest News
Balochistan Assembly Speaker Submits Privilege Motion Against Own Party Members
Pakistan Aims To Bolster Tourism With Saudi Arabia, Turkey And Malaysia's Help
Pakistan Become First Country To Play 150 T20 Internationals
VIRAL: Zayn Malik's Lookalike From Pakistan Takes Internet By Storm
China To Build New Hospital For Virus Within 10 Days
Malik's Unbeaten Half-century Leads Pakistan To 5-wicket Win Over Bangladesh
Prince Charles Delivers Moving Speech On Global Warming At WEF 2020
Topstory
TI issues report: Corruption sets record in 2019
My govt is most transparent: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan rejects US claims on CPEC financing
Coronavirus outbreak: Millions on lockdown in China
No pressure group, no forward bloc in PA: Usman Buzdar
Opinion
Hussain H Zaidi
An uneasy truce
Aijaz Zaka Syed
People power grounds Modi juggernaut
Ramzy Baroud
In the name of security
Mustafa H Sayed
Getting CPEC wrong
Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani
Legend of Qaboos
Noha Aboueldahab
Libya’s fate
Newspost
Puzzling claims
Inadequate response
Enlighten us
Making peace
Upper-class apathy
Editorial
Good news
Life in a circus
National
Textile Policy 2020-25: Pakistan to increase textile exports to $25.3 bn by 2025
New tariff policy envisages targets to reduce import tariff till FY2023-24
Merchants stop flour sale in Multan
Has Usman Buzdar lost PM Imran’s confidence?
Power Division clarifies contents of Aptma letter
World
Queen gives assent for UK to leave EU
‘The ICJ’s orders are binding but it has no power to enforce them’
Turkey, Nato still at odds
Democrats urge Republican ‘courage’ at Trump’s impeachment trial
Virus fears: Beijing cancels Lunar New Year events
Sports
Babar Azam confident Shoaib Malik, Hafeez will deliver in BD series
Pak vs BD: Pakistan seek to retain T20 top spot on home soil
PCB hopes to host major ICC events in next cycle
Spotlight on Williamson as India begin NZ tour
Munir leads as CAS Open Golf tees off
Business
Sales tax refunds up 165pc under automated system
PBC criticises govt on retrospective additional surcharges,taxes on five export-oriented sectors
Unchecked growth in distributed generation likely to bite utilities
Profit repatriation rises to $836.3mln in July-Dec
Stocks stuck in status quo as monetary announcement draws near
Karachi
Two ‘most wanted TTP terrorists’ captured after chase of nine years
SHC wants to know if action being taken against uncooperative schools
Inability to repay loan blamed for man’s suicide
Police register complaint after girl’s murder at Edhi Home
Three elderly people found dead separately
Lahore
Schools near Gaddafi Stadium to close at 11am
Lahore biennale opens on 26th
PESSI not being privatised: minister
Signatures campaign for Kashmiris
‘Farmers not happy at sugarcane price’
Islamabad
Policemen in capital start using body cams to gain public trust
Youth development foundation planned
Envoys advocate talks on Indo-Pak conflicts
Trash to treasure showcased
Experts to join ‘Dialogue Pakistan’
Peshawar
CM Mahmood Khan orders construction of watercourses under Gomal project
Aftab Sherpao questions US diplomat’s diatribe on CPEC
5 outlaws among 8 held
Canteen sealed in DHQ Hospital Bannu
SCCI, APC sign MoU to boost bilateral trade ties
Spurs boost top four bid, United shocked
Lakmal sets up Sri Lanka win
Haris new U21 snooker champion
Porte ascends to the top of Tour Down Under
Six cities to host Women’s World Cup
Nadal, Kyrgios enter Australian Open third round
Muzammil moves into quarters
Haris, Ahsan likely to make playing XI
Kiwis play India in 1st T20
KSA, Korea qualify for Olympics football
I’m not thinking about World Cup, says Shoaib
First T20 Against BD Today: Pakistan vow to stay on top in ICC ranking
Pak footballers end Malaysia tour on winning note
Iran clubs back down on neutral venue for Asia ties
Porte ascends to top of Tour Down Under
Haris crowned National U-21 Snooker champ