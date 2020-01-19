India’s bowling miser Bapu Nadkarni dies

MUMBAI: India’s most economic bowler Bapu Nadkarni, who also held England at bay as a batsman in a landmark Test series has died at the age of 86.

“Indian cricket has lost a real champion,” said batting legend Sunil Gavaskar after learning of Nadkarni’s death in Mumbai. The all-rounder conceded just 2,559 runs from 9,165 balls bowled with his left-arm spin in 41 Tests for India between 1955 and 1968. He was also a team manager for India and chief selector for a while.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hailed Nadkarni’s “miserly” Test record in its tribute. It highlighted a landmark home

series against England in 1964.