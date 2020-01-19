PTI-MQM-P negotiations: Siddiqui expects ‘visible progress’ over MQM-P demands

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Saturday “visible progress” was expected to take place in the next few days, as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation held talks to appease its disgruntled ally.

Speaking to media after a meeting between PTI-MQM-P delegations, Siddiqui said his party had highlighted the problems facing Sindh’s urban areas and Karachi. “The PTI knew about these problems before we joined hands to form the federal government,” he said, saying the MQM-P had given the ruling party “unconditional support” during its time of need.

The MQM-P convener said the demands put forward by his party were for the welfare of the people of Karachi and Sindh. He said the demands were not meant to benefit any individual or political party. “The PTI is a witness to the demands we put forward before them and even you [reporters] may have the main points [of the demands] in your hands,” he said. Siddiqui said the 18th Amendment had been misused in the past and that power had yet to be devolved to the lower level.

The PTI delegation comprised Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar and Jahangir Tareen. Siddiqui resigned from the cabinet last week. “We had promised the government to help with the formation of the government and we held our end of the deal. However, none of the promises made to us have seen any progress,” he had said in a press conference after announcing his resignation.