Two found dead

LAHORE : Two men were found dead in different parts of the City on Saturday.

A 48-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Shahdara police.

The body of the victim identified as Shaukat had marks of torture which suggested he was subjected to torture before being killed.

Meanwhile, A 25-year-old man, yet to be identified, was found dead at Laxmi Chowk in the Gawalmandi area. It is yet to be ascertained how he died. Both bodies were removed to morgue.