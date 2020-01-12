8 including 5 children killed in road mishap

KARACHI: Eight people including 5 children were killed while three others were injured in a head-on collision between a rickshaw and a high roof van in new Karachi.

According to media reports 8 people including 5 children aged less than 12 years were killed while three others were injured after a high roof van hit with a rickshaw in new Karachi area of Karachi. Due to collision fire erupted inside the rickshaw.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead and injured into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities and first aid. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.