Sat Jan 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2020

Mercury drops to zero celsius

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2020

Islamabad: The federal capital continued to have chilly weather with the mercury plunging to the freezing point on Saturday amid foggy conditions in the morning and at night.

This is the lowest temperature reported in the city during the current winter season.

On December 27, 2019, too, the temperature dropped to zero degree Centigrade.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the cold and dry weather will continue along with foggy conditions in the morning and at night.

On Sunday, widespread rains are expected in Balochistan, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and at scattered places in Sindh and Punjab, including Islamabad.

Also, snow will fall in hilly areas of Balochistan, upper KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while heavy rainfall is expected in districts of Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

