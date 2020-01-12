Ton-up: Muneeba Ali fires PCB Challengers to win

KARACHI: Opener Muneeba Ali scored a superb 108 to catapult PCB Challengers to a 42-run win over PCB Dynamites in their outing of the National Triangular T20 Women Cricket Championship here at National Stadium on Saturday.

The left-hander struck 17 fours and a six in her 69-ball feat after Challengers’ captain Bismah Maroof decided to bat.

Muneeba shared a 118-run partnership for the second wicket with her captain Bismah, helping Challengers to post a decent total of 182-3 in the allotted 20 overs. Bismah scored 32 off 31, hitting one four and one six. All-rounder Nida Dar smashed a quick-fire 14-ball 29 not out, smacking four fours and a six. Sana Mir picked 1-44 in four overs.

In response, PCB Dynamites were restricted to 140-5 due to superb bowling from Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal who took 3-20 in three overs. Irum Javed top-scored 30-ball 38 which included four fours and a six. Nahida and Kainat Hafeez made 36 and 26 respectively.

Saba Nazir and Nida Dar got one wicket each. Muneeba was adjudged player of the match.

On Sunday (today), PCB Dynamites, who are yet to open their account, face PCB Blasters who have won both of their matches.