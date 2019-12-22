Twitter, Facebook target state-linked accounts made to manipulate

WASHINGTON: Facebook and Twitter on Friday said they had blocked multiple government-backed manipulation operations around the world, several of which favoured US President Donald Trump, as part of a crackdown on state-sponsored propaganda efforts.

Twitter said it had blocked some 88,000 accounts linked to Saudi state-backed "information operations", in violation of its manipulation rules.

Separately, Facebook said it had blocked a network in Vietnam and the United States which posted pro-Trump messages aimed at US citizens, along with another network targeting domestic audiences in the country of Georgia.

It comes as social media giants have been struggling in the face of state-backed disinformation efforts, often using automated accounts or "bots" to manipulate the platforms, amplifying their own messages while disparaging opponents.

Most of the accounts blocked by Twitter on Friday were in Arabic and aimed at "amplifying messages favourable to Saudi authorities," but that some English language content was aimed at "Western audiences."

"Our internal analysis shows the network was involved in various forms of platform manipulation, targeting discussions related to Saudi Arabia and advancing their geopolitical interests on the world stage," the Twitter safety team said in a blog post.

Twitter said it released details on 5,929 accounts which it called a "representative sample" of the 88,000 suspicious accounts.

Twitter´s investigations traced the source of the coordinated activity to the Saudi-based social media marketing firm Smaat, which has been permanently blocked from the platform.

Smaat was working for "high-profile individuals," Twitter said, and several government departments in Saudi Arabia, using automated tools "to mask the overall platform manipulation originating from these accounts." Some of the tweets in question date back to 2016 and appear to be supportive of President Donald Trump or his campaign.