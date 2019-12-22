Macron says French forces ‘neutralised’ over 30 militants in Mali

ABIDJAN: President Emmanuel Macron said French forces had "neutralised" several dozen militants in Mali on Saturday, as he visited West Africa with a pledge to give new force to the battle against militants in the region.

The operation in the flashpoint city of Mopti in central Mali came just weeks after 13 French soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash as they were hunting down militants in the troubled country.

Macron said in a speech to the French community in Ivory Coast that 33 "terrorists" had been "neutralised", a term a source close to the presidency said meant they had been killed. French soldiers also released two Malian gendarmes being held by militants, he said. "This considerable success shows the commitment of our forces, the support that we bring to Mali, to the region and to our own security," he said.

"We have had losses, we also have victories this morning thanks to the commitment of our soldiers and Operation Barkhane," he said, referring to the France´s military operation against militants in the Sahel. Last month´s crash was the biggest single-day loss for the French military in nearly four decades and raised fresh questions about the effectiveness of France´s 4,500-member operation. Macron arrived in Ivory Coast on Friday to celebrate Christmas with French troops but the insurgency in the region is a top item on Macron´s agenda during his 48-hour stay in the region.

Away from weeks of protest strikes gripping France, Macron´s personal chef travelled with him to cook dinner for around 1,000 troops at the military base in Port-Bouet, near Abidjan´s airport. "I hope we can give new depth, new commitments, a new force to this operation and win a fight that is key to the stability and security of the Sahel," the French leader told the troops.