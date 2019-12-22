Ukraine ex-president buildings searched

KIEV: Ukrainian investigators searched buildings belonging to former president Petro Poroshenko in Kiev on Friday as part of a criminal probe but said there was no question of arresting him for now.

The investigation is looking into alleged tax fraud in the 2018 sale of a factory and the disappearance of "secret information" from the presidential palace after Poroshenko left office this year, State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) spokeswoman Angelika Ivanova told AFP. Police raided a fitness club and the headquarters of Poroshenko´s European Solidarity party, she said.

A European Solidarity source told AFP he had seen a dozen men, some of them wearing balaclavas, inside the complex that houses the party.

"For the time being, there is no question of arresting (Poroshenko)," Ivanova said. The 54-year-old tycoon, who amassed a fortune selling chocolate, served as Ukraine´s president between 2014 and 2019.

He lost an April election to Volodymyr Zelensky, a 41-year-old comedian with no previous political experience, who has pledged to crack down on corruption in Ukraine. During his term as president, Poroshenko made close ties with the West his central mission. He is now a lawmaker in a parliament dominated by Zelensky´s ruling paid.

Poroshenko is named in a dozen criminal probes launched by the DBR, at least one of which is related to alleged abuse of power in the nomination of judges.

The investigations were opened following allegations by a former senior official Andriy Portnov, a Poroshenko foe who lived in Russia and Austria during his presidency.

Portnov is a close friend of Andriy Bogdan, the head of Zelensky´s administration, and he also served under ousted pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych.