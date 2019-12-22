Egyptian beach resorts fight global scourge of plastic trash

HURGHADA, Egypt: Combing the Red Sea beach at an Egyptian luxury resort, workers find bagfuls of plastic garbage, but the news isn't all bad, thanks to a new environmental initiative.

Pointing at five bags filled with plastic bottles, straws, shopping bags and similar refuse, 20-year-old Wael said: "This isn´t very much, six months ago the plastic waste here filled up trucks."

Like a growing number of coastal cities, the Egyptian resort of Hurghada this year decided to fight back against the mountains of plastic trash polluting the world´s oceans. Environmentalists had long campaigned against the blight of polymer refuse floating on waves, washing up on beaches and harming coral reefs and marine wildlife.

Divers recently rescued a shark by removing a plastic ring from around its neck, says local campaign group the Hurghada Environmental Protection and Conservation Association (HEPCA).

So in June the popular tourist resort and other cities of Egypt´s Red Sea province prohibited single-use plastic products, enforcing the ban with stiff fines. Since then, disposable plastic shopping bags and throw-away utensils have been largely replaced with alternative products made from paper, other organic materials and biodegradable plastic.

"Single-use plastics are no longer to be seen in the city," said Ahmed al-Gharib, manager of a luxury hotel in central Hurghada.

HEPCA says that while the problem hasn´t disappeared, a big difference can be seen at the city´s waste sorting plant.