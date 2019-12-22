Egyptian beach resorts fight global scourge of plastic trash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HURGHADA, Egypt: Combing the Red Sea beach at an Egyptian luxury resort, workers find bagfuls of plastic garbage, but the news isn't all bad, thanks to a new environmental initiative.
Pointing at five bags filled with plastic bottles, straws, shopping bags and similar refuse, 20-year-old Wael said: "This isn´t very much, six months ago the plastic waste here filled up trucks."
Like a growing number of coastal cities, the Egyptian resort of Hurghada this year decided to fight back against the mountains of plastic trash polluting the world´s oceans. Environmentalists had long campaigned against the blight of polymer refuse floating on waves, washing up on beaches and harming coral reefs and marine wildlife.
Divers recently rescued a shark by removing a plastic ring from around its neck, says local campaign group the Hurghada Environmental Protection and Conservation Association (HEPCA).
So in June the popular tourist resort and other cities of Egypt´s Red Sea province prohibited single-use plastic products, enforcing the ban with stiff fines. Since then, disposable plastic shopping bags and throw-away utensils have been largely replaced with alternative products made from paper, other organic materials and biodegradable plastic.
"Single-use plastics are no longer to be seen in the city," said Ahmed al-Gharib, manager of a luxury hotel in central Hurghada.
HEPCA says that while the problem hasn´t disappeared, a big difference can be seen at the city´s waste sorting plant.
