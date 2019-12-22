Britian orders another Brexit coin

LONDON: The British government has ordered production of a new coin to commemorate leaving the European Union next month, after a previous batch was melted down when Brexit was delayed.

The 50 pence coin will be inscribed with the EU exit date of January 31, and the words "peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations". Production of a previous coin was halted when Britain missed the October 31 Brexit deadline due to wrangling in parliament over how to leave.