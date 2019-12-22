Malik, Sardar Masood to file law suit against Modi with ICC, ICJ

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Committee on Interior Senator Abdur Rehman Malik Saturday announced that he and President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Masood Khan had agreed upon contacting the Gambian Minister Abubacarr Marie Tambadou to seek his guideline for filing a law suit against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ICC and ICJ’.

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief of terrorists and he must face penalties for the brutalities he is committing against innocent Kashmiris,” he said while addressing a joint press conference along with President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan here.

Sardar Masood Khan called on Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Saturday at his residence in Islamabad and afterward both the leaders addressed a joint press conference on the prevailing situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir — particularly the human rights violations after August 5th, 2019.

President Masood Khan thanked Senator A. Rehman Malik for raising the Kashmir issue both at national and international level and named him ‘the Ambassador of Kashmiris’’.

Both the leaders discussed in detail the ongoing situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir where cruel curfew has been in force since August 5, 2019.

Both the leaders strongly condemned the unprecedented brutalities being committed by the Indian security forces against armless Kashmiris in terms of mass murdering, mass blinding through pelleting, rapes, tortures, enforced disappearances, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech.

Senator A. Rehman Malik gave a copy of the letter to President Sardar Masood Khan which he has written to Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records, to include the “longest curfew in the Indian Occupied Kashmir” in the Guinness book of world records.

Addressing the joint press conference, Malik said the Indian forces under Prime Minister Modi had already crossed all limits of humanity by violating the human rights in the IOK but sadly the international community and Islamic world were acting like silent spectators.