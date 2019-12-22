House of Akram Sheikh burgled in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Robbers carrying lethal weapons burgled the house of renowned lawyer Akram Shaikh at Archerd Scheme in the wee hours of Friday.

Two armed men barged into the residence of Akram Shaikh, using servant quarter at about 2:45am, held members of the family hostage on gunpoint, gathered them on one place and later pushed them into a room, police sources said.

The robbers later searched and ransacked the house and collected cash, six wrist watches and other valuables and escaped, people engaged in the investigation of the case, quoting statement of the house servant, said.

A police team reached the scene and initiated preliminary investigation and recorded statements of the members of the house.

People engaged in the investigation of the case hinted that the robbers seemed to be Afghan nationals. Investigators have collected evidences and got fingerprints of both the robbers.

Police said they will arrest the robbers soon.

Akram Shaikh, when contacted, said that a written complaint has been filed with police for lodging FIR for further investigation.

Akram Sheikh said three masked armed men entered his room who were also wearing gloves and socks above their shoes. He said the robbers told him that they are eight people and they have already overpowered the security staff of the house and arms have been snatched from them. He said the robbers searched his whole house and even checked pockets of his clothes and pants. He said the robbers seemed to be highly trained and one of them kept on taunting him.

The senior lawyer said the robbers were talking in Urdu and one of them seemed to have accent like Pakhtuns. He said the robbers asked him where the files were. He said he replied that he doesn’t keep the files at home. He said the robbers remained at the house till 5:00 and took away Rs600,000 cash and his gold wrist watch valued at over Rs1 million. He said his mother had gifted the watch to him on his wedding in 1972.

Akram Sheikh said he immediately informed the police which arrived exactly one hour after the robbers left his house.