‘Welfare of people of remote areas priority’

SARGODHA: Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi Saturday said the government was according priority to the welfare of the people of remote areas.

Addressing a ceremony of School Healthy Nutrition and Care, the minister said beginning of the School Health Nutrition programme was a proof that the Punjab government is keen to the progress and prosperity of the people of faraway areas.

The minister said the former governments ignored the health issues of the locals, but the incumbent government was facilitating them in all sectors, especially in health sector.

He said a network of hospitals is being launched in the RAE for the people.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Usman Younas said after taking historic steps against dengue and polio the government is commencing unique program regarding the nourishment of children health.